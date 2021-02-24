Xiarhos Receives First Committee Appointments

WEST BARNSTABLE – Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steve Xiarhos recently received his committee assignments for the current legislative session.

This is Xiarhos’ first term as a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

His district covers Sandwich, parts of Barnstable, Plymouth, and Bourne.

The representative has been assigned to the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs, the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight, the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security, and the Joint Committee on Elder Affairs.

He is the Ranking Minority Member on both the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs and the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight.

Xiarhos believes that his professional experience has prepared him well for the committee assignments, and that they accurately reflect many of his legislative priorities.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter