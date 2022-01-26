Republican Businessman Announces Run for Governor

BOSTON (AP) — Businessman Chris Doughty has released a video saying that he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Massachusetts.
Doughty, in the video released Wednesday, touted his success creating jobs as the president of a Wrentham company that manufactures metal machine parts.
He said he will bring the same work ethic and teamwork that helped him build a business to the governor’s office.
He called for making Massachusetts more affordable, protecting businesses, recruiting high-paying jobs to the state, and making Massachusetts an educational leader.
Doughty is seen as a moderate alternative to the other Republican who has announced a run, former state lawmaker Geoff Diehl.
