Bill Weld Brings Presidential Campaign to Cape Cod

HYANNIS – Former Massachusetts governor and Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld was on Cape Cod Monday ahead of the March 3rd Super Tuesday Primary.

Weld met with Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross and other officials to discuss issues facing Cape Cod, including the opioid epidemic and the replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges.

“I’m interested in the bridges, I think the plan that has been developed somewhat to my surprise sounds like a good one, which is to replace them rather than repairing them,” said Weld.

“My understanding is that the new bridges would go right next to the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges and it sounds like the Cape is in pretty good hands and the Cape Cod Chamber seems to be really spot on regarding the issues.”

He also had a meet and greet and facility tour with researchers at the Woods Hole Research Center.

Weld was elected Governor of Massachusetts in 1990 and in 1994 he was re-elected by the largest margin of victory in Massachusetts history.

In 1996 Weld was the Republican nominee for the United States Senate in Massachusetts. He lost to Democratic incumbent John Kerry.

Weld resigned as governor in 1997 to focus on his nomination by President Bill Clinton to serve as U.S. ambassador to Mexico.

In 2016 he left the Republican Party to become the Libertarian Party running mate of former New Mexico Governor Gary Johnson.

The duo received nearly 4.5 million votes, the highest number for a Libertarian ticket, and the best for any third party ticket since 1996.

Weld has since returned to the Republican Party and in April 2019 he announced that he would challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 Republican primaries, launching his campaign.

“If I get to Washington in any way, shape, form, or manner, including as President of the United States, I’m going to have a bipartisan cabinet, I’m going to reach across the aisle right at the beginning same as I did in Massachusetts,” said Weld.

“That atmosphere in Washington D.C. will change on day one.”

He won his first delegate of the primaries in the Iowa caucus in February, making him the first Republican since 1992 to win a delegate while running against an incumbent president.

Further information on Weld’s campaign is available at weld2020.org.