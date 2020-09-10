You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Researchers Find Racial Disparities Across Massachusetts Court System

Researchers Find Racial Disparities Across Massachusetts Court System

September 10, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — A Harvard Law School report says Black and Latino defendants in Massachusetts are more likely than white defendants to be locked up for drug and weapons offenses and get longer sentences than white people sent to prison for similar crimes.

In a years-long study sought by the chief justice of Massachusetts’ highest court, Harvard researchers found significant racial disparities in the handling of weapons and drug cases.

The researchers found that racial disparities in the length of sentences are driven largely by the fact that that Black and Latino defendants tend to face more serious initial charges than white defendants.

