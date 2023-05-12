You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Oral Rabies Vaccine Bait Distribution Program to Begin

May 12, 2023

BARNSTABLE – An oral rabies vaccine distribution will continue across the area through June 3.

The Cape Cod and Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force will be placing baits throughout Barnstable, Bourne, Falmouth, Plymouth, Sandwich, and Wareham via bait stations and vehicles.

The baits are meant to mitigate the impact of rabies within the local wildlife population.

Residents are reminded to pick baits up with a glove or towel if they come across one, ensuring that pets and children cannot access them.

Baits are not harmful to pets or kids, but if they do ingest one, the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment should be contacted.

To learn more, visit the Cape Cod and Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force’s Facebook page by clicking here.

