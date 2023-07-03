You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Pet Owners Advised to Keep Animals Safe Amid 4th of July Celebrations

Pet Owners Advised to Keep Animals Safe Amid 4th of July Celebrations

July 3, 2023

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston is reminding pet owners to be mindful amid celebrations commemorating Independence Day.

Fireworks can lead to anxiety issues in pets, some of which may persist long-term. The ARL explained that signs to look out for include barking, pacing, and trying to hide.

Fear within dogs could also potentially result in more aggressive behavior or them running off.

To combat these issues, the ARL recommends ensuring that pets have proper identification collars on while being left in a climate-controlled room with soft noises to drown firework-related commotion out.

For more tips, visit the ARL’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


