Residents Reminded of Heating Equipment Dangers

February 3, 2023

HYANNIS – The National Fire Protection Association is reminding residents to be safe when using their home heating equipment, especially as a cold snap is expected to hit Cape Cod February 3 and February 4.

Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of home fires in the nation, according to the NFPA; about 44,000 home heating fires occur annually.

The organization reports that close to 50% of all home heating equipment fires occur in the winter.

The NFPA advises homeowners to have heating equipment and chimneys inspected each year by a professional. Proper fuel should be used, while anything flammable should be kept at least three feet away from the equipment. 

Anything using fuel to heat a home should be vented outdoors, in order to avoid poisoning due to carbon monoxide. Prior to sleeping, space heaters should be turned off.

For more home safety tips this winter, visit the NFPA’s website by clicking here.

