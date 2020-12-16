Insurance Experts Suggest Reviewing Policies Ahead of Storm

HYANNIS – The American Property Casualty Insurance Association has urged residents to prepare their property and finances ahead of the upcoming winter storm.

Jessica Hanson Hanna, senior vice president of public affairs for APCIA, said that winter storms cause more than $1 billion in insured losses each year.

“A burst pipe alone can cause $5,000 in water damages, so it pays to be prepared by taking steps like insulating pipes and letting faucets slowly trickle during extreme cold,” said Hanna in a statement.

Common winter storm insurance claims alongside burst pipes include damage from falling tree limbs, roof or deck collapses and car accidents, said the Association.

APCIA said that burst pipes or ice dams are typically covered, however it’s generally required that the homeowner has taken reasonable steps to prevent the losses by keeping the house warm and properly maintained.

The association said that residents should prepare their property and finances for possible storm damage by creating a home inventory that includes photos of belongings and the exterior of their home.

They also suggest residents save their insurer’s or agent’s contact information to their phone in case they need to file a claim.

Pipes should be insulated, especially those leading outside, and under and around sinks should be checked for warm air flow.

A clear access to the main water shut-off valve should be ensured in case of a leak or sudden pipe burst.

A three-foot clearance should be maintained around heating equipment to reduce fire risks.

If homes are damaged during a storm, APCIA urges homeowners to contact their insurance company or agent as soon as possible to file a claim.