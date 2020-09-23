You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Restaurants to be Allowed to Use Bar Areas for Food Service

September 23, 2020

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts restaurants will soon be able seat up to 10 people at a table and use their bar areas to serve food.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday during a visit to a Lowell restaurant that the moves that take effect Monday are intended to help the industry that has faced severe restrictions intended to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The 10-person-per-table limit is up from six.

He said bar areas can be used for food service as long as proper distancing measures remain in place. 

