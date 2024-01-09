Restoration Meeting Scheduled for Upper Bass River Project

YARMOUTH – The Upper Bass River Restoration Project meeting will be held at the Yarmouth Town Hall Hearing Room on January 24 at 6 p.m. to discuss the timeline and scope of the restoration.

The meeting will also include information about the North Dennis Road culvert replacement, restoration of the upstream bogs and headwaters, Weir Road culvert replacement, and modeling for tidal flooding.

Public input on proposed restoration and plans for redesign is encouraged and appreciated, says organization officials.

There will be a discussion about the status of the river and the plans for study and redesign of the culverts on Weir Creek and North Dennis Road

Attendees will be able to learn about the potential impacts of the restoration and knowledge about the history of the site.