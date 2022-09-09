You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Retailers Pull Lobster from Menus After ‘Red List’ Warning

September 9, 2022

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the harvest of the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided.

Seafood Watch, which rates the sustainability of different seafoods, said this week it has added the American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its “red list” of species to avoid.

The organization said in a report that the fishing industry is a danger to North Atlantic right whales.

Thousands of companies follow the group’s recommendations, and HelloFresh and Blue Apron are among those to say they are no longer selling lobster.

