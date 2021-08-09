Revenue Collection Numbers for FY21 Exceed Benchmark

HYANNIS – The state has released numbers comparing this year’s revenue collection to last year’s with surprising results.

June 2021 revenue collection numbers reached nearly $3.7 billion, which exceeds the benchmark by $1 billion.

However, June 2020 collection numbers were over $1 billion higher than this year’s.

Part of June of 2020’s higher numbers can be chalked up to the extension of the Fiscal Year 2020 personal income tax filing deadline.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal income tax filing date was moved to July 15 instead of April 15.

Fiscal Year 2021 revenue collections total $34.137 billion, which is over $5 billion more than the benchmark.

Additionally, the FY21 revenue collections were over $5 billion more than the revenue collections for FY20.

Final adjustments will be made to the numbers for FY21 at the end of the fiscal year later this month.