Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes is being held September 11. Ron Winner and Peter Brooks with the organization were generous enough to join us this week and explain the event, as well as how money raised helps families across the area secure proper housing.
Sunday Journal – Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes
July 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
