Ringo Starr Gets Honorary Degree from Boston Music School

June 6, 2022

Ringo Starr, at an event in LA in 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Ringo Starr finally made it to Boston to receive his honorary degree from the Berklee College of Music.

The school originally announced that the Beatles drummer would receive a doctor of music degree at commencement ceremonies in May, but Starr was unable to attend then and instead addressed the graduating class in a recorded statement.

But with Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band in town for a show scheduled for Thursday night, the school held a special ceremony to honor is lifelong contributions to the music scene that featured performances of Starr’s hit songs, arranged and performed by Berklee students.

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

