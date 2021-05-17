RMV Warns Customers of Potential Text Scams

HYANNIS – A text scam involving the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has been reported across this state.

Texts from the Massachusetts “DMV” have been instructing recipients to click on a link which will then lead them to a place to update contact information.

The contact information is taken from that page by the scammers.

In Massachusetts, the Registry of Motor Vehicles is referred to as the “RMV”, and not the “DMV”, so any texts from a “DMV” should be ignored.

The RMV does not text individuals looking for personal information unprompted.

Unless reached out to by a customer regarding an issue or concern, the RMV will not request any personal information.

Personal information should never be given out to an unknown source.

Texts from the “DMV” that are trying to steal personal information should be deleted immediately.

Do not click on any links sent by unknown sources via email or text.

For more information, check the RMV’s webpage here.