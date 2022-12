HYANNIS – Traffic will be alternating along one lane Friday at the intersection between West Main Street and Pitcher’s Way in Hyannis.

From 7 am to 3:30 pm, contractors will be performing soil boring in preparation for intersection improvements next year, which will include new traffic signals.

Barnstable officials urge drivers to use caution while in the area, as well as listen to on-site police officers who will be directing traffic.