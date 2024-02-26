You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Road Work Begins On Quaker Meetinghouse Road

Road Work Begins On Quaker Meetinghouse Road

February 26, 2024

SANDWICH – Sandwich Town Officials are advising the public that construction activities at Route 130 and Quaker Meetinghouse Road will commence today, Monday, February 26, 2024 at 7 am.

Town contractor Lawrence-Lynch Corp will initiate surveys, utility prep, and more as it begins upgrades to traffic signals, sidewalks, paving, and drainage that are expected to continue through 2024.

Work will take place from 7 am to 5 pm from Monday through Friday, with periodic delays to area home and business access while work is underway.

Residents and commuters are asked to plan alternate routes when possible and heed signage and safety officers to ensure safety for workers and the general public.

About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


