Road Work Causing Closures on Iyannough Road Monday

October 15, 2022

Temporary Traffic Pattern Modifications, Week of October 17 to October 21. Town of Barnstable.

HYANNIS – Road work for the Vineyard Wind duct bank project will take place at the Phinney’s Lane and Iyannough Road intersection that will cause some road closures this week. 

Thruway traffic to Phinney’s Lane South will not be available on Iyannough Road through Friday between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm. 

Detours will be in place.

In addition, Phinney’s Lane from Old Strawberry Hill Road to Strawberry Hill Road remains closed to through traffic due to ongoing work.

All closed roadways will remain accessible to residents and businesses throughout construction. As always, please slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through the road construction areas, and follow posted safety and detour signs,” wrote Barnstable town officials in a statement.

