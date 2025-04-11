You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Road Work Throughout Barnstable Starts Monday

April 11, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Road work starts on multiple Barnstable roads beginning Monday.

Paving locations will mostly include around Hyannis, but Osterville, Barnstable Village and Cotuit will also see paving.

Construction activity will occur in various phases including milling of the roadways, structure adjustments, paving, and landscaping restoration as needed.

Temporary detours may be necessary to safely complete portions of the work. Traffic control will be available to assist in directing motorists as needed.

Work hours are 7 am to 4pm, Monday through Friday. The project will wrap up before Memorial Day Weekend. 

The following roadways will be impacted: 

Mount Vernon Avenue (Hyannis)

Wachusett Avenue (Hyannis)

Scudder Avenue (Hyannis)

Shorey Road (Hyannis)

Isalene Street (Hyannis)

Fernwood Avenue (Hyannis)

Estey Avenue (Hyannis)

Pine Lane (Osterville)

Carriage Lane (Barnstable Village)

Granite Lane (Barnstable Village)

Cedar Street (West Barnstable)

Piney Road (Cotuit)

