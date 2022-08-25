You are here: Home / NewsCenter / ROAR Ride for Addiction Recovery is September 11

ROAR Ride for Addiction Recovery is September 11

August 25, 2022

FALMOUTH – The annual Ride for Opioid Addiction Recovery (ROAR) event will begin in Falmouth on Sunday, September 11.

The motorcycle ride raises money for those across Cape Cod struggling with addiction. Resources related to transitional housing, recovery care, and more will be funded through the event.

Past grant recipients through the ride have included Duffy Health Center and The Herren Project.

After staging begins at 9 a.m., riders will take off from Falmouth High School at 11 a.m. before embarking on a 40-mile ride.

Participants will ride along Route 6A through Bourne, Sandwich, Barnstable, and Yarmouth before turning towards Route 28 and ending at Barnstable Intermediate School in Hyannis.

To learn more, visit ROAR’s website by clicking here.

