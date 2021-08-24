You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies at Age 80

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies at Age 80

August 24, 2021

Photo courtesy of Michael Conen, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license

LONDON (AP) – Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80.

Publicist Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital on earlier today surrounded by his family.”

The self-effacing and unshakeable drummer helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections for more than half a century and used his “day job” to support his enduring love of jazz.

Watts had announced he would not tour with the Stones in 2021 because of an undefined health issue.

He joined the Stones early in 1963 and ranked just behind Mick Jagger and Keith Richards as the group’s longest lasting and most essential member.

By Jill Lawless, Associated Press

