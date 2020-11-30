You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Rough Rescue: Storms, Broken Plane Force Layover for Turtles

Rough Rescue: Storms, Broken Plane Force Layover for Turtles

November 30, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Thirty endangered sea turtles rescued from the beaches of Cape Cod are now safe in New Orleans after their Thanksgiving travel plans went awry.

The animals were rescued this fall after almost succumbing to cold ocean waters.

They were being taken to a Louisiana rehabilitation center when bad weather and damage to a propeller grounded their plane in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Wildlife experts scrambled to find overnight homes for the turtles.

They were then driven to New Orleans on Thanksgiving.

The reptiles are Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and are in good condition.

But they will require significant rehabilitation before they can be released.

Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 