BARNSTABLE – MassDOT crews will be conducting work along the Route 149 overpass on Monday, December 19.

Workers will be replacing the barrier for the bridge that goes over Route 6, as a crane will be used to complete the project. As a result, Route 149 will be closed at each approach to the bridge from 8 p.m. that night to 5 a.m. the next morning.

Detours will be in place while police officers will be in place to direct traffic. The rain date for the road work is Tuesday, December 20.