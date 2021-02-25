Three Week Road Closure Planned for Section of Route 28

HYANNIS – Road work at the Hyannis and Yarmouth town line is scheduled to begin along Route 28 on Monday, March 1.

Railroad tracks at the crossing near Willow Street and Yarmouth Road will be replaced, and other utility work will also be carried out in the area by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Highway Division’s work crew.

As a result, a portion of Route 28 between the rotary by the Cape Cod Gateway Airport and the Willow Street and Yarmouth Road area will be closed.

Pending the weather, the project is expected to be completed on March 21. Crews will be working 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Detours will be in place throughout the duration of the project.

Drivers heading west along Route 28 from Yarmouth into Hyannis will be advised to travel north or south around the work area, while those heading east along Route 28 will be detoured onto Barnstable Road and back onto Route 28 via East Main Street.

Police crews will be on hand to direct traffic. Drivers are advised to proceed through the area with caution and to expect delays.