Route 6 Open After Eastham Crash

EASTHAM – Route 6 in Eastham is open again after a major crash involving four vehicles this morning. Two individuals were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The following is from the Eastham Police Department:

At 7:36 this morning the Eastham Police Department received numerous 911 calls regarding a major motor vehicle crash on Route 6 by Hemenway road. Responding Eastham Officers and Eastham Fire Personnel arrived to find multiple involved vehicles blocking the roadway. The first arriving responders began evaluating and treating the victims of the crash and arranging for the closure of Route 6. Officers from the Orleans Police Department and Wellfleet Police Department responded to the scene to assist with the road closure. The crash involved four vehicles and two individuals were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by the Eastham Fire Department and the Wellfleet Fire Department for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a U-Haul box truck was traveling northbound and for unknown reasons crossed over into the southbound lanes. A Chevy pick-up truck traveling southbound swerved to attempt to avoid the U-Haul truck; however, the U-Haul struck the passenger side of the pick-up and caused it to spin into the northbound lanes where it was struck by a GMC pick-up truck traveling northbound. After striking the Chevy truck, the U-Haul truck collided with a Toyota Sedan in the southbound travel lane. The U-Haul truck then continued back across three lanes and off the East side of the roadway, where it struck a street sign. All 4 involved vehicles sustained substantial damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Charges are pending against the operator of the U-Haul truck.

The highway was closed for approximately two hours while the victims were treated, the scene was investigated, the vehicles were removed, and the roadway was cleared of debris. We’d like to thank the Orleans Police, Wellfleet Police, Eastham DPD, Wellfleet Fire, Mass DOT and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations for their assistance at the scene.