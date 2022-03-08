Russia Sets Cease-Fire for Evacuations but Battles Continue

LVIV, UKRAINE (AP) – Russia announced yet another limited cease-fire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities.

But the evacuation routes led mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus. That drew withering criticism Monday from Ukraine and others.

Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of resorting to “medieval siege” tactics in some places, and in one encircled city there was no sign yet of an evacuation.

Russian forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets even after the new announcement of corridors and fierce fighting continued in some areas, indicating there would be no wider cessation of hostilities.

By Yuras Karmanau, Associated Press