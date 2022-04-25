Russian Advance in Ukraine Slow; US Says Moscow ‘Is Failing’

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Top American officials have pledged to help ensure Ukraine wins its fight against Russia following face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

After the secret, high-level visit, Britain said Moscow has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough in its offensive in the eastern industrial heartland of Ukraine.

In meetings with Zelenskyy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition for Ukraine’s war effort.

Ukraine has been pressing the West for more powerful weapons against Russia’s campaign.

By David Keyton, Associated Press