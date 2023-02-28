You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sagamore Bridge Maintenance Work Begins March 13

Sagamore Bridge Maintenance Work Begins March 13

February 28, 2023

BOURNE – Sagamore Bridge maintenance work expected to take place over the next three months will begin March 13.

The work was originally scheduled to begin March 1.

The work will reduce the bridge to one lane in each direction as structural repairs are conducted.

“This maintenance work is critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the Sagamore Bridge, a vital component to the transportation system of Cape Cod, the Islands and southeastern Massachusetts,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials in a statement.

“Work will include concrete and pavement repairs on the bridge roadway, repair of deteriorated steel supports, maintenance of bridge joints, and repairs to the concrete abutment structures.”

Maintenance and lane restrictions are scheduled to run through May, weather permitting.

