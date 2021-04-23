Sagamore Bridge Repairs Finishing Ahead of Schedule

SANDWICH – Repairs on the Sagamore Bridge will be completed ahead of schedule, said U.S. Army Corp of Engineers officials.

All work on the bridge is expected to finish on Sunday, April 25. The lanes that were closed during repairs will be reopened on the same day.

“Based on this accelerated timeline, the same team will move their equipment over to the Bourne Bridge and begin work that was scheduled for the fall,” said Army Corp officials in a statement.

Vehicle travel over the Bourne Bridge will be reduced to a single lane in each direction 24 hours a day beginning on Saturday, May 1.

Repairs will be done on structural steel supports and the bridge lighting system.

Motorists are advised that there will likely be travel delays during morning and afternoon peak travel periods each day while the work is conducted.

Signs, traffic control devices and police details will be on site at all times while repairs are performed.

“This bridge work is critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the bridges, which are a vital component to the transportation system of Cape Cod, the Islands and southeastern Massachusetts,” said officials in the statement.

“We understand the impact that bridge repairs have to the residents, visitors and businesses in the Cape Cod region and work hard to ensure it’s done in a safe and timely manner.”