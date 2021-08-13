You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sales Tax Holiday Weekend in Massachusetts Begins Saturday

Sales Tax Holiday Weekend in Massachusetts Begins Saturday

August 13, 2021

Main Street in Hyannis

BOSTON – A sales tax holiday weekend will be implemented in Massachusetts beginning Saturday, August 14.

Residents purchasing most retail items that cost upwards of $2,500 will not be charged with the state sales tax. Items can be bought in-person or online.

The items exempt from the tax must be for personal use. Some purchases–for things such as meals, gas, and alcohol–will not qualify for the tax exemption.

The tax holiday weekend will continue on Sunday, August 15.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts Department of Revenue’s website by clicking here.

