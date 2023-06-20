Sandwich Boardwalk Reconstruction Begins Tuesday

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Boardwalk reconstruction project will begin Tuesday, June 20.

A contractor has been selected and construction will start on the $3 million project, which was set into motion following a storm in January of 2022 that severely damaged the span.

Town officials noted that the boardwalk will be closed through the summer, though they added that full access to Town Neck Beach and the Mill Creek recreation area will be kept open initially. Further closures will be enacted as the project continues.

