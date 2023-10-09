Sandwich Boardwalk To Close For Boardwalk Reconstruction

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich is advising residents that access to the town’s boardwalk, including the Mill Creek Footbridge and portions of the Boardwalk Road parking lot, is slated to close this week to support the Boardwalk Reconstruction Project.

ACK Marine, the Town’s Contractor for the project, will create a fenced area off-limits to the public to stage operations and receive equipment needed for the task.

Parking and access to memorial benches will be maintained in areas where it is safe to do so, while access to the landing on Mill Creek will also be available to support shellfish harvesting during the harvest period.

The town is also reminding residents that salvaged Boardwalk planks are still available for retrieval.

To schedule a plank pickup, contact the Town by clicking here.