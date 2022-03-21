You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Boys Hockey Wins in 2OT, Captures D4 State Title

Sandwich Boys Hockey Wins in 2OT, Captures D4 State Title

March 21, 2022

Photo courtesy of @Swich_Athletics on Twitter

BOSTON – Sandwich High School’s boys ice hockey team won the 2022 Massachusetts Division 4 championship on Sunday.

The Blue Knights defeated Watertown High School by a final score of 3-2 in a thrilling double overtime matchup at TD Garden in Boston. Jack Connolly netted the game-winning goal, his second consecutive game-winner in overtime.

The win clinched Sandwich their first boys hockey state title since 2008.

