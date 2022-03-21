Sandwich Boys Hockey Wins in 2OT, Captures D4 State Title

BOSTON – Sandwich High School’s boys ice hockey team won the 2022 Massachusetts Division 4 championship on Sunday.

The Blue Knights defeated Watertown High School by a final score of 3-2 in a thrilling double overtime matchup at TD Garden in Boston. Jack Connolly netted the game-winning goal, his second consecutive game-winner in overtime.

Final: Sandwich 3, Watertown 2 (2OT). Jack Connolly nets his second consecutive overtime winner for the Blue Knights. @sportsCCT @Swich_Athletics @Buccigross pic.twitter.com/OAs14nA24j — Chris McDaniel (@ChrisMcDaniel88) March 20, 2022

Jack Connolly sends the Blue Knight faithful home with a big smile!!!! 2022 D4 State Champs!! Bröder!!!! pic.twitter.com/lWvOCe5MiC — Sandwich Hockey (@SandwichHockey) March 20, 2022

The win clinched Sandwich their first boys hockey state title since 2008.