Sandwich Center for Active Living Plans for March 13 Opening

March 3, 2023

SANDWICH – Officials in Sandwich are anticipating a March 13 opening for the town’s Center for Active Living.

The new facility along Quaker Meetinghouse Road is currently in its final stages of preparation, according to the Town Manager’s office.

As the renovations continue, residents are advised that the Sandwich Senior and Community Services Department, Public Health Nurse’s Department, and all related programs will be closed from March 6 through March 10.

The Human Services Building will also be shut to the public during that time.

