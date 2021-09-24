Sandwich Fall Fest Returns in October

SANDWICH – The fourth annual Fall Fest, hosted by the Sandwich Recreation Department, will be held on Friday, October 22.

Families are invited to Oak Crest Cove for games, live music, food trucks, hayrides, and more from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for each child and $10 for those 16 and above, while a Family Pumpkin Pass can be bought for $25 per family of four. Passes can be purchased in advance online or at the site on the day of the event.

Additionally, the town is seeking participants for their cabin decoration contest. Businesses, families, and organizations who sign up can decorate a cabin starting Monday, October 18.

For more information, visit the Sandwich Recreation Department’s website by clicking here.