Sandwich in Agreement with Developer for Wing School Housing Plan

SANDWICH-The Town of Sandwich and land developers have reached an agreement on the nature of the upcoming Henry T. Wing School housing plan.

The Board of Selectmen voted to move forward with an agreement between the town and Stratford Capital Group, who are aiming to develop the site of the former school into an affordable housing complex for seniors. The plan calls for over 100 units to be developed over time.

During a recent meeting, Town Manager Bud Dunham explained that this agreement summarizes the expectations of all parties involved.

“The land development agreement doesn’t get signed until the closing,” Dunham said, “but the goal is to work out all these terms in advance so it makes it a lot smoother at the end.”

Assistant Town Manager Heather Harper noted that stipulations include the land reverting back to the town should the second and third parts of the project not be carried out. Local residents will also be given preference when applications are open to become tenants, and other protections for the town have been included.

With that, Harper said that the town will readdress certain aspects down the line as the project continues.

“This will be something that gets presented to financing agencies,” Harper explained, “it will be presented to the Zoning Board of Appeals as part of their full package.”

Dunham added that with proper funding secured, the final signing should occur in about a year and a half.