Sandwich Lawsuit from Former Coach Dismissed

January 4, 2024

SANDWICH – The lawsuit brought against the Town of Sandwich by former Sandwich High coach Brian Tomasini has been dismissed by a judge.

Tomasini filed the suit after losing the Varsity Baseball head coach position, alleging that school officials made the decision in response to his union activities. 

He had been the baseball coach from 2015 to 2021, when his contract was not renewed.

Tomasini said he was the only applicant and thought he was in good standing with the school, receiving no complaints on his performance.

In the teacher’s union, he participated in complaints and concerns related to Principal James Mulcahy, who has since resigned, effective January 31.  

