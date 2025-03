SANDWICH – A Sandwich man has been charged with manslaughter related to the death of his mother last July.

Thomas Hayes, 23, called authorities to the scene himself where police and paramedics found the unconscious 71-year-old woman in a second-floor bedroom with head injuries.

Hayes told the 911 operator that she had pushed her and that she had fallen.

Hayes was on probation at the time with the Barnstable District Court.