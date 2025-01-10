Sandwich Prepares To Hold Special Town Meeting

SANDWICH – Sandwich is preparing to hold the 2025 Special Town Meeting on Monday, January 13, at 7 pm at Sandwich Middle High School at 365 Quaker Meetinghouse Road.

The warrant includes Article 1, which decides whether to amend a vote taken on May 5, 2024, by appropriating additional funds of $164,798 for the School Department Budget.

Article 4 will decide whether to raise funds under the Community Preservation Act for the preservation, repair, or improvement of the Cedarville Cemetery at the corner of Ploughed Neck Road and Route 6A.

Article 5, meanwhile, will decide whether or not to amend Town ByLaws by establishing a revolving door fund of $50,000 for FY2025 for short-term rental inspections.

A full copy of the warrant can be found by clicking here.