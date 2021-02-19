You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Rec Department Announces Summer Programs

February 19, 2021

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Recreation Department has announced that summer programs for local kids will be open for registration soon.

Both four and eight week full-day programs will be offered, filled with activities and events for children.

The department states that they are in communication with the town’s Board of Health to ensure that programs are ran safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for summer programs begins on March 9 at 6 a.m. To learn more, visit the department’s website by clicking here.

