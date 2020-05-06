You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Residents Encouraged to Use Mail-In Voting

Sandwich Residents Encouraged to Use Mail-In Voting

May 6, 2020

SANDWICH – Sandwich residents are being encouraged by town officials to use mail-in voting resources for the upcoming state and town elections on May 19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a predicament for early voting, as no in-person early voting is being offered for these elections.

In order to keep the community safe during the voting period, residents are urged to register to vote via mail soon. Applications can be mailed to 145 Main Street, Sandwich, MA, 02563. They can also be emailed to townclerk@sandwichmass.org.

For more information, visit the Town Clerk’s office’s website by clicking here.

