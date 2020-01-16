Sandwich Selectmen Support New Sign for Civil War Vet’s Grave

SANDWICH – Sandwich selectmen have unanimously voted to support the proposal to install a new sign marking the grave site of Joseph Wilson, the town’s lone black Civil War soldier.

Resident Jim Coogan pitched the idea, which looked to improve the area along Quaker Meetinghouse Road in memory of Wilson, to the board in November.

“I basically just wanted to get a new sign, and I didn’t really want to replace the old sign. In no way was I interested in changing that,” Coogan said.

Coogan also said they were not looking to restore the site’s gravestone.

His idea is that the new sign would be green with white letters, and would include facts about Wilson’s life as well as a crest of the Grand Army of the Republic.

He also said that he would want brochures detailing Wilson’s story and other aspects from the time to be provided in a weather-proof box attached to the sign, in an attempt to promote the town’s history from the Civil War era.

“That would include, maybe, a picture of the Civil War Monument in Eaton Square, maybe a reference to or a picture of those who served in the Civil War from Sandwich. That would be part of this brochure,” Coogan continued.

Coogan told the board that he predicts that the project would cost $500 to $600, and he would like to have the sign up by February, which is Black History Month.