Sandwich Service Road Undergoing Repairs

SANDWICH – Sandwich town officials are urging residents and travelers to be aware of road work that will begin next week.

The improvement work will start Wednesday, October 27 on Service Road, between Chase Road and the Barnstable Town Line, according to town officials.

Murray Paving & Reclamation and PJ Keating Co. will perform the work, which will include pavement reclamation and Hot Mix Asphalt paving.

Access to residences may be delayed while the work is ongoing, though full access will be restored at the end of every work day.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes if possible and pay attention to any signage and guidance by safety officers.

Work hours will be from 7 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.