Sandwich To Hold Proposed Bike Path Workshop

December 20, 2021

SANDWICH – Sandwich residents are being invited to take part in a community workshop on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Sand Hill school from 6:00 to 7:00 pm to discuss potential bike routes between the Cape Cod Canal and Service Road.

During the meeting, the Sandwich Bikeways & Pedestrian Committee, engineering department, and consultant VHB will present information on the shared use paths and bike lanes being considered, with opportunities for question and commentary from the public.

A brief online survey will be performed after the forum to collect additional input.

Input gathered during the workshop will be used to inform planning and design efforts.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

