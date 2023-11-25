Sandwich To Host Digital Equity Community Workshop

SANDWICH – The Cape Cod Commission and the town of Sandwich are encouraging residents to attend an upcoming Digital Equity Community Workshop on December 6 at 5:30 pm at the Center for Active Living at 70 Quaker Meeting House Road.

The workshop will serve to inform the public on ways they can contribute to the development of a digital equity plan as local officials attempt to modernize internet access on the Cape.

Topics will include internet cost, availability, and reliability, as well as the skills and technology needed to conduct business effectively on Cape Cod.

Once complete, town officials will use the plan to guide the implementation of a more stable internet infrastructure.

The project is funded by the Massachusetts Broadband Institute through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Light refreshments will be available during the event.

