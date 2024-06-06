Sandwich To Sell The Remaining Planks Of The Old Boardwalk On Saturday

SANDWICH – Sandwich is notifying residents that all remaining boardwalk planks left over from the scattered and later regathered ruins of the old Sandwich Boardwalk destroyed by a 2022 nor’easter will be available for sale to any interested person for a donation of $25 per plank.

The planks remain unclaimed by their previous owners and are now being sold to raise funds for future maintenance and improvements to the new boardwalk, which recently opened.

Public officials will be on-site at the new boardwalk this Saturday, June 8, 2024, to assist those purchasing a plank from 8 am to 11 am.

Those wishing to purchase four or more planks are asked to arrive no earlier than 10:30 to allow as many people as possible the chance to buy a plank.

The final call for previous plank owners wishing to retrieve their plank is this Friday, June 7.

Those who wish to inquire about their plank can email Sandwich officials by clicking here.