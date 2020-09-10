Sandwich, Verizon Reach Lease Agreement for Cell Tower Use

SANDWICH–The Town of Sandwich has reached an agreement with telecommunications company Verizon to allow the wireless carrier to use part of a cell tower.

A 20-year lease agreement was reached between the conglomerate and the town recently, which is set to bring in $24,000 annually to Sandwich.

“It goes to the general fund,” Town Manager Bud Dunham explained during a recent meeting with the Board of Selectmen.

“It doesn’t go to any special account; it just helps our general revenues.”

The tower is located at the corner of Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Cotuit Road, the same location as the public safety complex.

Dunham said that Deputy Police Chief Michael Nurse was vital in the planning and negotiation for this lease.

“My understand is they may have something up and running as soon as a few months,” Dunham said.

Offers were initially opened up about six months ago, but it took another round of requests before Verizon was drawn to the area.