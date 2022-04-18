Sandwich Working on Plan to Reunite Boardwalk Planks with Donors

SANDWICH – Sandwich officials are developing a plan with a volunteer group to reunite engraved planks from the Sandwich boardwalk with the people who donated them.

A winter storm in January caused the displacement of around 400 planks from the structure.

An informal working group is still settling on a reunion plan. The volunteers are making sure each plank gets photographed and entered into a log before it gets stored.

“It is most important that the work is documented to create a chain of custody to assure the public that every effort will be made to reunite the plank with its original donor,” Sandwich Selectman Charles Holden said.

A similar plan may be used when the town rebuilds the boardwalk for a more climate-resilient structure.

Assistant Town Manager Heather Harper said crews will try to save all the planks, but some are very damaged.

Officials are asking the public to wait to be contacted about retrieving a plank instead of calling town hall directly. Roughly 350 people have already called town employees about their planks.

Those interested can use a special email address set up for this matter by contacting boardwalk@sandwichmass.org with inquiries.

Head to Sandwich’s website for more information.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter