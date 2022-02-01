You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Boardwalk Torn Apart by Weekend Storm

Sandwich Boardwalk Torn Apart by Weekend Storm

February 1, 2022

SANDWICH – The iconic boardwalk in Sandwich was torn apart during the winter storm that hit the Cape and Islands region this past weekend.

Photos on social media showed the battered boardwalk with missing, damaged, and warped lumber. The area sustained heavy snow and strong winds for sustained periods on Saturday.

Plans to reconstruct the boardwalk had been announced by town officials–a movement that was not without controversy.

The boardwalk was originally built back in 1875, and last underwent major renovations in 1992 following Hurricane Bob and its impact.

Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


