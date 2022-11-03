You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Saturday’s Powerball Jackpot at $1.5B, 3rd Largest in U.S. Lottery History

Saturday’s Powerball Jackpot at $1.5B, 3rd Largest in U.S. Lottery History

November 3, 2022

BOSTON – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, as the drawing on Saturday, November 5 is estimated to have a grand prize of $1.5 billion.

If hit, it would be the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the second-largest in the history of the Powerball game. The biggest jackpot in the country’s history was won back in 2016, when the Powerball prize was built up to $1.586 billion.

The estimated cash option of the latest jackpot is $745.9 million.

A $100,000 winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was purchased at Island Variety along Old South Road on Nantucket, as the buyer matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play multiplier applied. It marked the second time within a week that a winning ticket totaling at least $50,000 was bought on the island.

Tickets for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing at 10:59 p.m. will be available until 9:50 p.m. at participating retailers for $2 each.

Officials with the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission are reminding residents to not get carried away when playing games, as tickets should be purchased responsibly and within their means.

